The information that upset Iran

A senior Iranian International Judicial Council member is demanding that Germany cooperate and assist the Tehran regime in removing the veil of ambiguity from the assassination of Quds Force commander of the Revolutionary Guards, Qassem Suleimani.

Iranian official Ali Bagri-Kani met with the German ambassador to Tehran and presented allegations that the U.S. had used its bases on German soil to carry out the assassination.

"The German government must cooperate with the Iranian legal system in order to complete the case and dispel the fog regarding those involved in the incident and those who assisted them," Ali Bagri-Kani claimed at the meeting.

The Iranians, through legal and intelligence sources, are blaming the Americans for the assassination of Suleimani as well as for another senior Iranian assassination, Abu Mahdi al-Mohandis, in early January 2020 near Baghdad International Airport.

According to estimates, Germany will not respond to the request, as its intelligence services enjoy fruitful cooperation with American intelligence.

In January 2020, U.S. special forces eliminated Iranian Quds Force commander Qassem Suleimani at Baghdad International Airport. In addition, the deputy commander of the umbrella organization of the pro-Iranian Shiite militias, Abu Mahdi al-Mohandis, and in charge of the contacts and protocols in the Muhammad Rida al-Jabri militias, was also assassinated.

Trump issued a tweet with the United States flag and the Pentagon said: "The U.S. attack is designed to deter Iran from future attacks. The United States will continue to take all necessary steps to protect our people and our interests around the world wherever they are."