Government to vote today on night curfews during Hanukkah

The government is slated to convene Tuesday to approve a new set of restrictions on public activity aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus.

With the Coronavirus Cabinet decided to back a string of new measures Monday night, government ministers will now be asked to approve the new restrictions, including nightly curfews during the Hanukkah festival.

The nightly curfews are to include forced closures of businesses and restrictions on travel between cities.

Details of the nightly curfews, including their duration each day and the precise limits of intercity travel will be determined by the government.

While the Coronavirus Cabinet voted Monday night to impose nightly curfews, it has exempted the tourist hotspots in Eilat and the Dead Sea as part of the “green islands” program.

In addition, the Coronavirus Cabinet voted to permit the reopening of all malls and shopping centers in cities with low coronavirus infection rates.

The Coronavirus Cabinet also voted to impose new requirements on Israelis returning from abroad, requiring them to undergo regular coronavirus testing during their home isolation period. Those who refuse will be required to stay in isolation at coronavirus hotels.

Under the plan drafted by National Security Council chief Meir Ben-Shabbat, if coronavirus infection rates remain high through December – more than 3,500 newly diagnosed cases per day by December 20th – the government will impose a partial lockdown, mandating the closure of all businesses which receive are open to the public.

If the number of daily diagnoses hits 4,500 by January 2nd, Israel will go into a full lockdown – despite the opposition of coronavirus czar Prof. Nachman Ash.