Smotrich welcomes resignation of Justice Mazuz

MK Bezalel Smotrich (Yamina) on Monday welcomed Supreme Court Justice Menachem Mazuz’s announcement of his resignation.

"Usually when a person leaves, it is customary to praise him and highlight the good and not the criticism. With Mazuz, it is simply impossible," Smotrich wrote on Twitter.

He added that "the man leaves behind a legacy of cruelty to the merciful and compassion for the cruel. A legacy of exploiting the position of a judge to advance an extreme political agenda."

"A legacy of rulings that back families of terrorists and protect murderers' homes, and on the other hand support the destruction of Jewish homes, the disqualification of the Regulation Law and the trampling of the civil and human rights of innocent Jews,” continued Smotrich.

In recent months, Mazuz has come under sharp criticism from the families of terror victims who even demonstrated outside his home, after he ruled against the demolition of the home of the terrorist who murdered Golani fighter Amit Ben Yigal.