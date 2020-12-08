Report: Biden to name Lloyd Austin as Defense Secretary

US President-Elect Joe Biden has chosen retired Gen. Lloyd Austin as his Defense Secretary, three people with knowledge of the discussions told Politico on Monday.

According to the report, Biden could announce the nomination as early as Tuesday.

Although Michèle Flournoy, who was widely seen as Hillary Clinton’s choice to be defense secretary had she won the election in 2016, was initially viewed as the frontrunner for the job, Biden has been under growing pressure to nominate a Black person to be his defense secretary, according to Politico.

Earlier on Monday, Biden told reporters he will reveal his pick for Secretary of Defense this Friday.

Biden spoke to reporters briefly in Wilmington, Delaware, and was asked about his timing to announce his selections to lead the Pentagon and Justice Department.

“Defense is Friday,” he responded, without specifying a timeline for attorney general.

Biden has already announced his choices for Secretaries of State, Treasury and Health and Human Services, among other top government jobs.

Biden was also reportedly considering former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson for the post of Defense secretary.

Last week he named an all-female White House communications team, which includes former State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki in the post of White House press secretary.