Georgia recertifies election results

Georgia on Monday recertified its presidential election results, again finding Joe Biden as the winner following three counts of ballots, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said, according to CNN.

"Today is an important day for election integrity in Georgia and across the country," Raffensperger said in a statement. "Georgians can now move forward knowing that their votes, and only their legal votes, were counted accurately, fairly, and reliably."

Earlier in the day, Raffensperger said the results would "remain unchanged" and accused US Donald Trump of spreading falsehoods about the election.

"Whether it is the President of the United States or a failed gubernatorial candidate, disinformation regarding election administration should be condemned and rejected. Integrity matters. Truth matters," he was quoted as having said at a press conference.

"Today, the secretary of state's office will be recertifying our state's election results. Then the safe harbor, under the United States code to name electors, is tomorrow, and then they will meet on December 14 to officially elect the next President."

Trump maintains there was widespread voter fraud in the November 3 election has been critical of officials in Georgia for failing to act on that.

Biden won the state with more than 12,000 votes, becoming the first Democratic presidential nominee to win the Peach State in nearly three decades. Republican Gov. Brian Kemp certified the results of Biden's victory on November 20, following a statewide audit, which included a hand-count of the nearly 5 million ballots cast in the election.

Georgia officials, including Raffensperger, have disputed Trump's claims of widespread voter fraud, and on Monday, the secretary of state again said misinformation being spread about the state's election is hurting the state.

"Continuing to make debunked claims of a stolen election is hurting our state," Raffensperger said. "The President has his due process rights and those are available to him. It's time we all focus on the future and growth."

Raffensperger certified President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the state on November 20, after a manual recount of nearly 5 million ballots cast in Georgia showed Biden won the state, validating initial results.

Trump's campaign subsequently filed a petition for a new recount in Georgia.

On Saturday, Trump held a rally in Valdosta, Georgia, in which he insisted that he won the presidential election and was also critical of Georgia Governor Brian Kemp.

Before the rally, Trump called Kemp and asked him to call a special session of the state Legislature in an effort to overturn Biden's narrow victory in the state.

Kemp's office said that Georgia law prohibits the governor from interfering in elections.

Last week, Gabriel Sterling, a top elections official in Georgia, blasted Trump and Georgia's senators following threats and intimidation targeting the state's elections workers.

"Mr. President, it looks like you likely lost the state of Georgia. We're investigating, there's always a possibility, I get it, you have the right to go through the courts," Sterling said.

He then added, "What you don't have the ability to do — and you need to step up and say this — is stop inspiring people to commit potential acts of violence. Someone is going to get hurt. Someone is going to get shot. Someone is going to get killed. And it's not right."