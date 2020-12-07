First vaccines to arrive in Israel on Thursday

The first shipment of 110,000 doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine is expected to arrive in the country on Thursday, Kan News reported.

United Cargo Airlines planes, which will arrive from Chicago, will have special ice plates installed that produce a temperature of minus 70 degrees.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Health Minister Yuli Edelstein visited the logistics center about a week-and-a-half ago, where the COVID-19 vaccines will be stored and removed.

During the visit, the Prime Minister referred to the actions to purchase vaccines for the State of Israel and noted, "We not only see light at the end of the tunnel, we see a large torch.

"We are here to see directly the entire capability to preserve vaccines at low temperatures and then thaw them and bring them to the citizens of Israel," Netanyahu said.

"We're on our way out of the epidemic," Netanyahu declared, "it will take a few more months, but if we act together as we have done so far, we are already on our way out of the epidemic."

Netanyahu added and clarified, "We will have millions of vaccines; every citizen who wishes to do so can be vaccinated, and more than once."

The Prime Minister also referred to what he saw on the tour, "From what I see here, we have no logistical limitation, this is very important good news for the end of the epidemic in Israel."

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein said: "This tour is part of a process that began a few months ago with the dedicated work of several people to bring the desired vaccines to the citizens of Israel. Once the contract is signed, the work does not end but intensifies. We are very happy to have partners like Teva and Sela in order for it to be implemented.

"It's not just a light at the end of the tunnel but a path we are on. But in order to get there we need to remember that there are some difficult months to go through and only with public cooperation can we live a reasonable life alongside COVID-19."

The FDA Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee October 22, 2020 Meeting Presentation contains a draft "working list of possible adverse event outcomes." Noting that the list is "subject to change", the FDA lists the following possible adverse effects of COVID-19 vaccines.

"FDA Safety Surveillance of COVID-19 Vaccines - DRAFT - Working list of possible adverse event outcomes; ***Subject to change***":

Guillain-Barré syndrome,

Acute disseminated encephalomyelitis,

Transverse myelitis,

Encephalitis/myelitis/encephalomyelitis/meningoencephalitis/meningitis/encephalopathy,

Convulsions/seizures,

Stroke,

Narcolepsy and cataplexy,

Anaphylaxis,

Acute myocardial infarction,

Myocarditis/pericarditis,

Autoimmune disease,

Deaths,

Pregnancy and birth outcomes,

Other acute demyelinating diseases,

Non-anaphylactic allergic reactions,

Thrombocytopenia,

Disseminated intravascular coagulation,

Venous thromboembolism,

Arthritis and arthralgia/joint pain,

Kawasaki disease,

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children, and

Vaccine enhanced disease.

Regarding the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), co-managed by the CDC and FDA, the document says "physicians will be reviewing the serious adverse event reports from VAERS for COVID-19 vaccines – review of individual reports, death reports," and "will utilize statistical data-mining methods to detect disproportional reporting of specific vaccine-adverse event combinations to identify adverse events that are more frequently reported."