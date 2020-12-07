NSC proposes night lockdown over Hanukkah

The National Security Council proposed a three-step plan to tighten coronavirus restrictions during the Coronavirus Cabinet meeting Monday, in case the current wave of infections intensifies further.

National Security Adviser Meir Ben Shabat, who presented the plan, said that in the first phase, a nightly lockdown will be imposed on the eve of Hanukkah until December 20 and that extensive use will be made of imposing lockdowns on red cities, testing and isolating returnees from abroad and extensive testing within the education system.

If the morbidity does not decrease by December 20 and the daily number of new infections is 3,500 or more, the second phase will begin, which will include the closure of all trade and all workplaces where public reception takes place.

If by January 2 there is no decrease in morbidity and the daily number of infections reaches at least 4,500, a full lockdown will be imposed on the entire population.

Coronavirus Czar Prof. Nachman Ash opposed the idea of ​​a nightly lockdown and claimed that this step will have little effect.

"Every step we take begins to take effect only two weeks after it is taken. If we now start with these steps - in any case we will reach 3,000 patients, of whom 450 would be in serious condition," Ash said.