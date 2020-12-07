Watch: Wounded IDF soldier's 'miracle' return to music

In an interview with Arutz Sheva, Yosef Abramson, an IDF soldier wounded during Operation Protective Edge in Gaza when shrapnel struck his hand, says he never expected to return to doing what he loves most.

"The sad thing about it is that I was a musician before getting wounded. I played drums, guitar, and piano, used to sing a lot..." recounts Abramson who says he couldn't even sing as much as he would prior to the injury. "My hand got into a lot of trouble," he recalls.

"It seems you're back to performing. What happened?," We ask.

"About a year and a half ago, I [found out about] Restart, an organization that helps wounded soldiers get back on their feet - they literally help people restart their lives," he says and adds, "They have this incredible project called 'Makers for Heroes' that brings in professionals from all different areas of specialization to create special programs for wounded veterans."

Yosef says the organization developed a device that allows him to play the guitar.

"I got up before a crowd of 500 people for the first time in five years," he recalls. "It was the most exciting moment of my life. I felt there was nothing I couldn't [overcome]. They gave me that feeling that if I put my mind to it, everything will be OK."

Yosef discusses the importance of continuing to provide care and support for wounded soldiers after the initial warmth they receive following hospitalization.

"It's very important to thank these people for the sacrifices they've made for this country and show them how much it really means," he points out.