Arutz Sheva reports from the Gitex exhibition in Dubai, the largest technology exhibition in the Middle East, in which an official delegation from Israel is participating for the first time.

Following the Abraham Accords, Israel has opened a large stand displaying technologies from the fields of health and security, with the aim of reaping the "fruits of peace" with the United Arab Emirates.

Deputy Foreign Minister and head of the ministry's economics department Yael Ravia-Zadok told Arutz Sheva about the excitement and building relations between the parties.

"Gitex is the largest digital exhibition in the Middle East, and perhaps in the whole world, and for the first time we can say we are here. Finally. Actually realizing the political move and translating it into connections between peoples and economies hoping to leave here smarter and more understanding, with many opportunities and connections," said Ravia-Zadok.

Ravia-Zadok added, "There's great pride, and there's interest and curiosity of the locals to get to know the Israeli businessmen, and of course by the Israeli businessmen to meet potential partners face-to-face. To talk, learn, hear about their needs, the opportunities they identify. It's a very advanced economy here, a very digital society that has common challenges, and we're very similar in many ways. It's a meeting between economies that are similar and have a lot to do together in many areas."

Export Institute Director Gadi Arieli said Israel's participation in the exhibition is "a milestone in building a platform for developing economic relations between us and the Emirates... From my point of view, the potential is unlimited."