Report: Trump planning last hurrah for Biden inauguration

President Donald Trump is planning to leave the White House on inauguration day via helicopter, skipping Joe Biden’s inauguration – and instead holding a massive rally in Florida to kick off a potential 2024 election bid, according to a report by Axios.

Citing sources familiar with the discussions, the Axios report claims that rather than attend Biden’s inauguration on January 20th, President Trump will depart the White House via Marine One, then fly to Florida on Air Force One for a massive political rally, held to coincide with the swearing in of Joe Biden.

The rally would likely serve as the platform for Trump to announce a run for president in 2024.

The Trump campaign refused to comment on the report.

White House spokesman Judd Deere neither confirmed nor denied the report, but said that unnamed sources “have no idea” about the president’s plans.

“Anonymous sources who claim to know what the President is or is not considering have no idea. When President Trump has an announcement about his plans for Jan. 20 he will let you know.”

Recent reports citing unnamed White House officials claim that President Trump is already planning a 2024 presidential run, as polls show him the candidate of choice among Republicans for the 2024 presidential ticket, with more than half of Republicans favoring Trump over all other potential candidates.