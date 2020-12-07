Hamas: Killers of Iranian scientist will 'pay the price'

Khalil al-Hayya, a member of the Hamas political bureau and one of the group’s senior members in the Gaza Strip, on Sunday warned the Palestinian Authority against normalization with Israel.

In an interview with Hamas' website, al-Hayya said that negotiations between the Palestinian Authority and Israel for more than a quarter of a century have not resulted in the realization of the rights of the Palestinian people and, as such, renewing the diplomatic process would be useless.

The integration of the Palestinian Authority in normalization with Israel and in the political reorganization of the region will lead to its being a partner in the plan to eliminate the Palestinian issue, he warned.

Despite the criticism of the PA over its resuming security coordination with Israel, al-Hayya said that Hamas has not cut off contacts with the Fatah movement and is interested in continuing to advance the national unity initiative to end the split between the sides and launch a fight against Israel.

Commenting on the killing of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, al-Hayya said that those behind his elimination would pay the price sooner or later, and that anyone who plays with fire will be burned in the same fire.