Jordanian FM: Only two-state solution will bring peace

Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said that that the centrality of the Palestinian cause constitutes the basis of regional conflict and that settling the conflict on the basis of the two-state solution is the only way to achieve viable peace and stability.

Speaking at the IISS Manama Dialogue on regional challenges and quoted by the PA’s official Wafa news agency, Safadi emphasized that a Palestinian state on the June 4, 1967 borders with eastern Jerusalem as its capital would achieve that this goal.

He emphasized the necessity of bringing Israel and the PA to the negotiating table to invigorate serious talks based on the international resolutions.

Safadi warned against what he called “Israel's illegal actions”, including the construction of “settlement housing units”, demolishing homes of Palestinian Arabs and “expropriation of land”, saying those actions undermine any prospects for a two-state solution to the conflict.

Jordan signed a peace deal with Israel in 1994 but has been critical of Israeli plans to apply sovereignty over Judea and Samaria and has repeatedly stressed the importance of a two-state solution to resolve the Israeli conflict with the Palestinian Arabs.

Last week, Safadi met Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi and told him that Israel should halt all its procedures that undermine peace opportunities on the basis of the two-state solution.

The Jordanian parliament, which is made up mostly of Islamists, remains anti-Israel and its members have more than once called to annul the peace treaty. This decision, however, can only be made by the King.