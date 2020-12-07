Deputy Education Minister: Bennett won't go against the right-wing bloc

Deputy Education Minister Meir Porush (United Torah Judaism) estimated on Sunday that, despite sitting in the opposition, Yamina chairman MK Naftali Bennett will not go against the right-wing bloc after the election.

"In my opinion, we are going to elections," he said in an interview with Radio Kol Barama, clarifying that he believes elections would be the wrong move. "We went to elections three times and we were certain the right-wing bloc would grow, and in practice the right-wing bloc failed to grow.”

As for Bennett, Porush said that "I do not think Bennett will prefer after the election to go against the right-wing bloc."

Porush also explained why United Torah Judaism does not support the dissolution of the Knesset.

"The government is not functioning, but we should not be the ones to bring down the government, so we did not vote in favor of the law to dissolve the Knesset."