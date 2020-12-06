Rudy Giuliani tests positive for the coronavirus

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani has tested positive for the coronavirus, President Donald Trump announced Sunday.

Trump tweeted Sunday that the former mayor, now a member of the president’s legal team, had tested positive for COVID-19, and wished him a quick recovery.

“Rudy Giuliani, by far the greatest mayor in the history of NYC, and who has been working tirelessly exposing the most corrupt election (by far!) in the history of the USA, has tested positive for the China Virus. Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!!”

The announcement comes after Andrew Giuliani, the son of the former mayor, tested positive for coronavirus.

“This morning, I tested positive for COVID-19. I am experiencing mild symptoms, and am following all appropriate protocols, including being in quarantine and conducting contact tracing,” Andrew Giuliani tweeted.

Andrew Giuliani announced his own infection on November 20th, prompting the former mayor to take a coronavirus test. The test came back negative.