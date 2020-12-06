Drama off the coast of Tel Aviv

A police maritime unit was called in to rescue a windsurfer, after he was carried out away from the coast of Tel Aviv Sunday afternoon.

The incident occurred at the Tel Aviv Marina Sunday, when a resident of central Israel who was windsurfing found himself being pulled out to sea, past the coastline allotted for sport activity.

Tel Aviv police were notified and a maritime unit dispatched in a police boat to rescue the windsurfer.

Authorities quickly located the man, pulled him from the water, and returned him safely to the beach.