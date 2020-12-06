Coronavirus Czar: 'Israel is in the midst of a new outbreak'

Israel’s coronavirus czar warned Sunday afternoon that the country is facing a third wave of the coronavirus, noting a sharp increase in the number of newly diagnosed infections over the past few days.

“We’re in the midst of a new outbreak,” Prof. Nachman Ash told the Coronavirus Cabinet Sunday.

“You can see the rise in the number of tests and in the increase in the number of positive tests coming back. We are on our way to getting to the outer limit in terms of testing, and at that point, the percentage of positive tests will soar.”

During the meeting of the Coronavirus Cabinet, National Security Council chief Meir Ben-Shabbat told ministers that “There is a constant increase in the infection rate.”

Ben-Shabbat urged the Coronavirus Cabinet not to permit the reopening of malls and shopping centers.

Israel recently launched a pilot program, allowing 15 malls to reopen, under heavy restrictions, with the Coronavirus Cabinet to decide whether to permit other shopping centers to resume operations under the same conditions.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz (Blue and White) asked for an update on the plans to import coronavirus vaccines to Israel.

“I think that the issue of the vaccines requires a clarification for the entire cabinet, both regarding when they will arrive, and what their scope will be. And also, how much of an effect they will have, and how quickly they will have an effect.”

The Health Ministry is expected Sunday to request that the Coronavirus Cabinet close businesses and schools in areas with high infection rates.