Wayne County, Michigan fails to certify results of Nov 3 election

The elections board in Wayne County, Michigan's largest metropolis and home to the city of Detroit, failed Tuesday night to certify the results of its Nov. 3 election, injecting new drama into a legal fight waged by President Trump's campaign in several battleground states, reports Just the News.

Under Michigan law, a county that fails to canvass within 14 days after the election must yield its documentation to the Secretary of State's office and Board of State Canvassers to determine if the results should be accepted.