News BriefsTishrei 26, 5781 , 14/10/20
PA cabinet leader: God help us if Trump wins
Palestinian Authority (PA) cabinet leader Mohammad Shtayyeh said on Tuesday that a Donald Trump victory in the upcoming presidential elections in the United States will be disastrous for his people and the world at large.
Speaking at a meeting with European legislators and quoted by Al Jazeera, Shtayyeh said the last four years of the Trump administration have greatly harmed the Palestinians.
