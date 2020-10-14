05:21
Reported

News Briefs

  Tishrei 26, 5781 , 14/10/20

PA cabinet leader: God help us if Trump wins

Palestinian Authority (PA) cabinet leader Mohammad Shtayyeh said on Tuesday that a Donald Trump victory in the upcoming presidential elections in the United States will be disastrous for his people and the world at large.

Speaking at a meeting with European legislators and quoted by Al Jazeera, Shtayyeh said the last four years of the Trump administration have greatly harmed the Palestinians.

Last Briefs