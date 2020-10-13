Over 10 million early votes cast in US presidential election

According to reports in AP and Reuters, over 10 million early votes have been cast in the 2020 US presidential election. By way of comparison, in 2016, around 1.4 million Americans cast early votes.

Georgia and Texas saw huge numbers of Americans casting their ballots today after early voting opened, with some people waiting over five hours to cast their votes.

In Virginia, a fiber cut caused the voter registration system to crash today, the last day on which it was possible to register to vote. The system was back up and running several hours later.