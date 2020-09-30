Report: Moshe Bar Siman Tov tapped to replace Prof. Ronni Gamzu

According to a report in Yediot Aharonot, Prime Minister Netanyahu has reached out to former Health Ministry director-general Moshe Bar Siman Tov in recent days, seeking to persuade him to replace the government's coronavirus project manager, Prof. Ronni Gamzu, when the latter leaves his position at the end of October.

Bar Siman Tov would bring a considerable amount of experience to the role as he served as director-general during the "first wave" of the coronavirus.

This is not the first time that Bar Siman Tov has been offered the job; the previous time, he turned down the offer. Responding to news of the renewed offer, Bar Siman Tov confirmed that the government "approaches me from time to time and I offer my opinion, but so far, no concrete offer has been made."