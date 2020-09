07:36 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 4, 5781 , 22/09/20 Tishrei 4, 5781 , 22/09/20 7,000 lockdown fines issued during Rosh Hashanah Read more Thousands of Israelis fined during Rosh Hashanah for violating lockdown rules. ► ◄ Last Briefs