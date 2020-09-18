|
Elul 29, 5780 , 18/09/20
Germany to improve security in Jewish sites
Germany announced on Thursday it is providing 22 million euros ($26 million) to improve security in synagogues and other Jewish sites in the country following the anti-Semitic attack in Halle on Yom Kippur last year, The Associated Press reports.
The government pledged to step up security after a right-wing extremist tried to force his way into a synagogue in Halle during Yom Kippur services last October.
