MK Yaalon: Questioning of Iris Boker highlights police, gov't corruption

Responding to the police's interrogation of Iris Boker under caution, due to threats she made against the wife of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, MK Moshe Yaalon wrote on Twitter that it was yet another proof of police and government corruption.

"The questioning of Iris Boker under caution and the sharp criticism she has endured at the hands of the police are just more evidence of the way this 'Ohana police' operates," he wrote, referring to Internal Security Minister Amir Ohana, seen as a close ally of the Prime Minister.

"This is an illegal interrogation that harms the principle of freedom of expression, and its aim is to shut people's mouths via intimidation. It would be fitting for this incident to be investigated," he added.