19:14 Reported News Briefs Av 22, 5780 , 12/08/20 Av 22, 5780 , 12/08/20 Anti-Semitic attack in Paris: 'Dirty Jew, you're going to die' Read more Jewish father came to pick up his daughter in 19th district of Paris when he was attacked in the elevator by 2 men.