Hospital head: Most COVID-19 deaths were already near death

The Times of Israel reports a hospital director said most COVID-19 patients who died at his institution had approximately a year’s life expectancy.

“Coronavirus was the thing that tipped them over, but to be honest, for most of these patients who died here in Shaare Zedek, the chance is they had a year of life expectancy, not much more,” said Ofer Merin.

Around 1 in 10 Israelis who died from coronavirus succumbed at Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem, where Merin is Director. He told Times of Israel that almost all the institution’s fatalities were both elderly and had other diseases.