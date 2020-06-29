15:49 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 7, 5780 , 29/06/20 Tamuz 7, 5780 , 29/06/20 Netanyahu announces additional CV-19 measures Following today's meeting of the Corona Cabinet, a new set of restrictions was imposed due to high morbidity rate over the past weeks.Public gatherings were limited to 250 participants, with circumcision and funerals limited to 50.Weddings:* Up to the 16th of Tammuz, 7/9/2020 - up to 250 participants. * From 16th of Tammuz to 10th of Av, 7/31/2020 - up to 250 participants in open spaces. Indoors - up to 50% occupancy and no more than 100 participants.- Prayers and other gatherings: up to 50 people.- Higher education - long-distance learning - Public sector work - 30% work from home . ► ◄ Last Briefs