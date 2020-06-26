Trump reacts to 'Black Lives Matter' sign in front of Trump Tower

Presdient Trump reacted to Bill de Blasio's plan to paint 'Black Lives Matter' in giant letters on the street in front of Trump Tower in Manhattan.

"NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio wants to paint the fabled & beautiful Fifth Avenue, right in front of Trump Tower/Tiffany, with a big yellow Black Lives Matter sign. 'Pigs in a Blanket, Fry ‘Em Like Bacon', referring to killing Police, is their chant. NYC Police are furious!'", Trump posted on Twitter.

Black Lives Matter has accused Israel of committing genocide against the Palestinians.