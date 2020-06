13:22 Reported News Briefs Sivan 20, 5780 , 12/06/20 Sivan 20, 5780 , 12/06/20 Shabbat times for Parshat Shelach - Shabbat Shalom Umevorach! Jerusalem: Shabbat begins at 19:10, ends at 20:27 Tel Aviv: Shabbat begins at 19:27, ends at 20:30 Haifa: Shabbat begins at 19:21, ends at 20:32 Beer Sheva: Shabbat begins at 19:26, ends at 20:27 Tzfat: Shabbat begins at 19:22, ends at 20:30 Ashkelon: Shabbat begins at 19:17, ends at 20:30 Rehovot: Shabbat begins at 19:28, ends at 20:29 Eilat: Shabbat begins at 19:10, ends at 20:21 Arutz Sheva (#realarutzsheva) wishes all its readers Shabbat Shalom! ► ◄ Last Briefs