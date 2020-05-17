'Germany will act to further interests of Israel, Middle East peace'

German Chancellor Angela Merket has sent her greetings to Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on the occasion of his establishment of a new government today.

"I wish to convey my greatest congratulations on your reelection as Prime Minister of Israel," Merkel said. "I look forward to continued cooperation. Germany will continue to do all it can to further the interests of the State of Israel and to further the interests of peace in the Middle East. I wish all Israeli citizens strength, determination, and success in containing the coronavirus epidemic," Merkel added.