Liberman's latest 'slip-up:' Hamas has advanced cruise missiles

In another apparent "slip-of-the-tongue," Former Defense Minister MK Avigdor Liberman of Yisrael Beyteinu revealed in a Knesset speech that Hamas has attained advanced cruise missiles and cluster bombs.

"Hamas has managed to attain cruise missiles and cluster bombs. Netanyahu and Gantz are using censorship to hide this from the public. The residents of the south are being abandoned by the government," said Liberman.

MK Shlomo Karai of the Likud responded, accusing Liberman of "trading in Israel's security for cheap politics," and called him a "disgrace."

Liberman has clashed with Karai on a number of past occasions including during a Knesset session in August of this year when the Yisrael Beyteinu chair referred to the Likud MK as a "foreign transplant" for siding with representatives of the haredi factions.

During a spat from the Knesset plenum, Liberman told Karai: "For you, the bullies' covenant is La Familia. You have no idea who Jabotinsky was, or of Beitar's ethos. You're a foreign transplant. Your place is in Shas, you were one of Eli Yishai's people and by coincidence you understood that your road to Shas was closed off, so you ended up with the Likud."

Liberman has disclosed sensitive security information on a number of occasions in the past years, claiming Netanyahu or other members of the government were covering up information from the people of Israel.

In February, the Yisrael Beyteinu Chairman claimed Netanyahu had promised Jordan's King Abdullah II not to annex the Jordan Valley.

Speaking at a Shabbatarbut (political and cultural forums that take place on the Sabbath) event in Holon, Liberman said: "I found out a few days ago that despite to all the rumors about Israel annexing the Jordan Valley, Netanyahu has informed King Abdullah: 'Don't worry, it's just elections, annexation won't take place.'"

Liberman added that "The Prime Minister used the security apparatus to convey the message."

The Likud claimed Liberman's allegations were a political ploy in their own right. "This is a complete lie - such a thing never took place. Only the Prime Minister will apply sovereignty, while the chairman of Yisrael Beyteinu holds hands with the Joint Arab List. His outrageous lies have crossed every red line," stated the party.

Liberman responded at the time: "Such a quick and rushed response only proves how true this is. Netanyahu personally sent a message to Abdullah via the defense system - I'm not going to do this."

Earlier in the same week, Liberman shocked the country when he revealed in an interview with "Meet the Press" details of a secret visit to Qatar by Mossad chief and Head of Southern Command, which took place just two weeks prior to the revelation.

Information regarding the trip was supposed to be maintained a top secret, and its disclosure can be constituted to be a serious censorship offense.

To add to the list of Liberman's "slip-ups," while serving as the country's Defense Minister, he revealed the quantity of IDF personnel in a live online lecture.

After the severe censorship violation, Liberman attacked Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu for his lack of toughness with Hamas: "Both Egypt and Qatar are furious with Hamas and intend to cut off contact with them, and suddenly Netanyahu assumes the role of Hamas' defense attorney as if it were an environmental agency. In 2019, Hamas launched 1,500 rockets at Israel, killing four civilians. This is an attempt to appease terrorists by paying them off."