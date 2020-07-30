Right-wing activists riot in Jerusalem, 8 arrested

Eight members of "La Familia" organization arrested after rioting during anti-Netanyahu protest in Jerusalem.

About 1,000 leftist activists demonstrated on Thursday evening near Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s official residence in Jerusalem.

Police forces in large numbers secured the protest and blocked nearby streets.

MK Moshe “Bogie” Ya'alon (Yesh Atid-Telem), who participated in the left-wing demonstration, wrote on Twitter, "This evening, too, I am proud to be with you in Balfour. No one will deny the right to protest! Netanyahu, resign!"

Police forces operating in the area detained for questioning eight activists from the right-wing “La Familia” movement who began rioting at the scene, throwing rocks and disturbing public order. Some even attacked journalists and TV cameramen.

Preparations for the demonstration on Balfour included the deployment of hundreds of police officers among the protesters.

The organizers of the left-wing demonstration, the Black Flags movement, said that "the violence under the auspices of the defendant continues. A few hours after Netanyahu publishes an inciting post against the Israeli media, journalists are attacked in a demonstration by his emissaries. The violence in the demonstration in Tel Aviv is like the violence now – there is one source for it, the defendant Binyamin Netanyahu.”

“As long as he inhabits the Prime Minister's Residence, violence against civilians and journalists will continue. We call on 119 members of the Knesset to convene and elect a new Prime Minister. Anyone would be better than the instigator," they added.