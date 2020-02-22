Liberman reveals details of Qatar trip on live TV

Israel Hayom reported that Yisrael Beytenunu chairman MK Avigdor Liberman shocked everyone when he revealed in an interview with "Meet the Press" details of a secret visit to Qatar by Mossad chief and Southern Command Commander, which took place two weeks ago.

Information regarding the trip was supposed to be maintained a top secret, and its disclosure can be constituted to be a serious censorship offense.

This is not Liberman's first "slip of the tongue": Approximately a year and a half ago, when he was Defense Minister, he revealed the quantity of IDF personnel in a live online lecture.

After the severe censorship violation, Liberman attacked Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu for his lack of toughness with Hamas: "Both Egypt and Qatar are furious with Hamas and intend to cut off contact with them, and suddenly Netanyahu assumes the role of Hamas' defense attorney as if it were an environmental agency. In 2019, Hamas launched 1,500 rockets at Israel, killing four civilians. This is an attempt to appease terrorists by paying them off."

Liberman also attacked Netanyahu on a number of other issues, accusing the Prime Minister of "not running with the intention of forming a government."

"The only reason he's running is to get a plea bargain," Liberman concluded. "Until March 17, the prosecutor's office can change the indictment without having to go to court, but as of March 17, Netanyahu's legal issues will be transferred to court, and he won't want to take that risk."

"If Netanyahu gets 61 seats," Liberman added, "he will implement a ceasefire [with Hamas]. I think Netanyahu made his contribution, and should now retire. I've said it more than once."

When asked by Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein (Likud) whether he would endorse [Blue and White Chairman MK Benny] Gantz to form a coalition government, Liberman replied: "Gantz is a good guy, and the only one capable of dealing with Netanyahu is Liberman."