Reports leak secret Qatar trip by senior security officials

Mossad chief Yossi Cohen and commander of the Southern Command Herzi Halevi paid a secret visit to Qatar to discuss situation in Gaza.

Multiple media sources have reported that Mossad chief Yossi Cohen and commander of the Southern Command Herzi Halevi paid a secret visit to Qatar earlier this month to meet with senior representatives of the Gulf kingdom.

Cohen and Halevi arrived in Doha, capital of Qatar, in the first week of February and met with senior members of Qatar's national security team. Also in attendance was Mohammed al-Amadi, Qatari envoy to the Gaza Strip.

Qatar has played a major role in mediation attempts between Israel and Hamas, providing tens of millions of dollars in aid money for Gaza Strip's "humanitarian rehabilitation."

Last weekend Qatar announced a $15 million increase of aid for needy families in Gaza and is slated to finance the construction of a hospital in Rafah at a cost of $24 million.

According to reports, Cohen and Helevi flew to Qatar on a private jet making a stopover in Jordan and returned to Israel having spent a total of less than 24 hours in the Qatari capital.