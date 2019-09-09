Eli Yishai's dilemma

Yahad leader debating whether to continue supporting United Torah Judaism, or to switch alliance to smaller party.

The Yachad movement headed by former MK Eli Yishai has not yet decided who to support in next week's elections.

In March, Yishai's Yachad bowed out of the race, throwing its support behind UTJ.

In the past few days, officials from the Ashkenazic-haredi UTJ party said they were waiting for Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's answer regarding whether he would allow Yishai to become a minister irrespective of how many ministers UTJ itself has.

Deputy Health Minister Yaakov Litzman said recently that he "spoke to Netanyahu and set an additional meeting" to discuss the demand, "which will not come at UTJ's expense."

However, it has since been clarified that Netanyahu will not appoint Yishai to be minister after the elections.

According to UTJ reports, Yachad is debating whether to throw its support behind UTJ or the smaller Otzma Yehudit party, which is not expected to cross the electoral threshold.

Kol Barama Radio reported Monday that Yishai is expected to hold a meeting with Litzman and MK Moshe Gafni, who head the UTJ list.

Last week, Yishai met with officials from Otzma Yehudit, who expressed willingness to make Yishai generous offers in exchange for him promising to support them and bring them closer to passing the threshold.