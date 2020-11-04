Omar, Ocasio-Cortez win re-election

Ilhan Omar and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are both notorious for their anti-Israel statements and actions.

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Tuesday won re-election in Minnesota's 5th district.

Omar defeated Republican challenger Lacy Johnson by securing 65.6% of the vote, compared with Johnson’s 25.2%.

In addition, NBC News projected that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will win her first bid for re-election in New York.

Omar is notorious for her past controversial statements on Israel. She came under fire last year after she suggested on Twitter that Republicans were attacking her at the behest of the pro-Israel lobby AIPAC.

She subsequently issued a half-hearted apology before ultimately deleting the controversial tweets.

Last September, Omar called Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's "existence" a problem in an interview with CBS.

A month earlier, Israel barred Omar and fellow Muslim congresswoman Rashida Tlaib from entering the country due to their support for BDS.

Like Omar, Ocasio-Cortez has come under fire for statements criticizing Israel.

Last year, the freshman Congresswoman criticized Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu in an interview with Israel’s Channel 12 News while arguing that criticizing Israel’s policies is not being anti-Semitic.

In a previous radio interview, Ocasio-Cortez said that Israel is “criminal” in its treatment of Palestinian Arabs, whom she said have no other choice but to “riot” against the Jewish state.

Before that, she said that cutting military and economic aid to Israel as a way to signal opposition to Israeli policies should be “on the table.”

More recently, Ocasio-Cortez dropped out of a memorial event honoring the late Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin following criticism on social media of the former Prime Minister and his legacy.

Omar, Ocasio-Cortez, Tlaib and Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) have collectively come to be known as “The Squad”