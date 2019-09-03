AOC insists: Criticizing Israel isn't being anti-Semitic

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) is continuing her criticism of Israel and specifically of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu while arguing that criticizing Israel’s policies is not being anti-Semitic.

Speaking to Channel 12 News in the Bronx over the weekend, Ocasio-Cortez said, “The Netanyahu administration has been pursuing a lot of extraordinarily concerning policies. To conflate an individual leader or ego with being against the entire country is the hallmark behavior of folks like our president.”

She added, “Just like we have the ability to criticize our president without being anti-American, I believe we can criticize the policies and the decisions that the administration over there is pursuing without being against a country overall. In fact, I think that what we all are united for is for a peaceful future that is economically just, socially just and culturally just that provides for the civil rights and human rights of all people.”

The freshman congresswoman has come under fire for several controversial statements. In a radio interview last month, Ocasio-Cortez said that Israel is “criminal” in its treatment of Palestinian Arabs, whom she said have no other choice but to “riot” against the Jewish state.

She also caused an uproar in June after she claimed that the United States “is running concentration camps on our southern border.”

In April, she caused an uproar after she quoted a passage about the Holocaust to defend Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, who was criticized for downplaying the 9/11 attacks.

Also in April, she said that cutting military and economic aid to Israel as a way to signal opposition to Israeli policies should be “on the table.”