Ocasio-Cortez: Israel is 'criminal' in treatment of Arabs

Jack Rosen, President of the American Jewish Congress, on Thursday criticized Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) for anti-Israel statements she made during a radio interview.

Speaking with host Ebro Darden of HOT97 in New York on Tuesday, Ocasio-Cortez said that Israel is “criminal” in its treatment of Palestinian Arabs, whom she said have no other choice but to “riot” against the Jewish state.

Darden asserted that “corrupt” governments in Israel, the United States, Russia and Saudi Arabia were “all working in concert” and that there are “white supremacist Jews”.

Ocasio-Cortez agreed with the comments, saying, “Absolutely” and adding, “I think, too, where we're at as a country when it comes to Israel-Palestine is very much a generational issue.”

“Criticizing the occupation doesn't make you anti-Israel, frankly. It doesn't mean that you are against the existence of a nation,” she said. “It means that you believe in human rights, and it's about making sure that Palestinian human rights are equal to Israeli human rights, and there are a lot of troubling things happening there.”

Ocasio-Cortez went on to say that Palestinian Arabs also have no other choice but to resort to violence as they are “marginalized.”

"I believe that injustice is a threat to the safety of all people, because once you have a group that is marginalized and marginalized and marginalized—once someone doesn't have access to clean water, they have no choice but to riot, right?"

Rosen on Thursday said that Ocasio-Cortez “showed the nation just how biased she is against Israel and the Jewish people.”

“Ocasio-Cortez’s full agreement with HOT97 host Ebro Darden’s statement that ‘what’s going on with Israel and Palestine, while it's very deep, it is very, very criminal. It is very, very unjust,’ confirms just how one-sided, ignorant, and misinformed she is on the issue. Her repeated attacks on Israel, failing to speak against Palestinian violence and incitement against Israelis, and her blind embrace of anti-Semitic Rep. Ilhan Omar and pro-BDS Rep. Rashida Tlaib, has brought disgrace to the good people of her district, to the 1.1 million Jews of her hometown New York City, and to the majority-pro-Israel Democratic party,” said Rosen.

“Bias often stems from ignorance and lack of knowledge, something AOC can remedy with engagement with a variety of voices, including American Jews, Holocaust survivors, and Israelis, who may present facts that could better educate her on the topic. But it does not seem AOC is at all interested in better understanding the complex situation, and only wishes to exploit this subject to further pander to the far-left, anti-Israel progressives,” he continued.

“Other progressives such as Rep. Ayanna Pressley and Mayor Bill de Blasio, have proven recently that promoting a progressive political agenda does not mean you must also be anti-Israel. Looks like AOC chooses to willfully ignore this possibility in favor of her own political advancement and contrary to where the vast majority of Democratic voters and Americans are on this issue,” concluded Rosen.

The freshman congresswoman has come under fire for several controversial statements, most recently after she claimed that the United States “is running concentration camps on our southern border.”

In April, she caused an uproar after she quoted a passage about the Holocaust to defend Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, who was criticized for downplaying the 9/11 attacks.

Also in April, she said that cutting military and economic aid to Israel as a way to signal opposition to Israeli policies should be “on the table.”