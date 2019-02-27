Ilhan Omar deletes AIPAC tweets

Rep. Ilhan Omar has deleted tweets that Jewish groups and her congressional colleagues called anti-Semitic.

Omar, D-Minn., came under fire earlier this month for posting successive tweets suggesting that the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, the pro-Israel lobby, pays politicians to be pro-Israel. Democratic and Republican leaders condemned the tweets as echoing anti-Semitic stereotypes about Jews, money and power. The allegation is also false, as AIPAC does not donate to candidates or endorse them.

The freshman lawmaker apologized for the tweets a day later.

Twitter users began to notice on Sunday that the tweets had been removed, USA Today first reported. There was no explanation of why the tweets were removed.

“Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar is deleting her anti-Semitic tweets. But deleting tweets doesn’t change that she still supports the anti-Semitic BDS movement to boycott and delegitimize Israel,” Ronna McDaniel, the chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, tweeted Monday.