Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez drops out of Rabin memorial event

Democratic congresswoman cancels plans to participate in Peace Now event marking 25th anniversary of assassination of Yitzhak Rabin

New York Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has dropped out of a memorial event honoring the late Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin.

Ocasio-Cortez had been scheduled to take part in the October 20th event, which is being organized by the Americans for Peace Now (APN) organization.

The virtual event marks the 25th anniversary of Rabin’s assassination, and will be hosted by actor Mandy Patinkin.

After initially signing on to the event, Ocasio-Cortez said her participation was under review, following criticism on social media of Yitzhak Rabin and his legacy.

“So AOC is doing a memorial event for Yitzhak Rabin. In the US Rabin is viewed as a liberal peacemaker but Palestinians remember him for his brutal rule suppressing Palestinian protest during the First Intifada, as someone who reportedly ordered the breaking of Palestinian bones,” wrote Alex Kane, a writer at the left-wing +972 Magazine.

Ocasio-Cortez responded Friday by tweeting that Americans for Peace Now had originally presented the event differently to her staff members, and that she would reconsider participating.

“Hey there - this event and my involvement was presented to my team differently from how it’s now being promoted. Thanks for pointing it out. Taking a look into this now.”