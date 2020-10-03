Trump taken to Walter Reed Military Medical Center

Trump expected to remain in hospital for a "few days". White House physician says he is fatigued but in good spirits.

US President Donald Trump was taken on Friday to Walter Reed Military Medical Center, according to multiple reports.

Trump expected to remain in hospital for a "few days" on the advice of doctors.

Previously, White House physician Sean Conley said that Trump “remains fatigued but in good spirits” and has received a cocktail of polyclonal antibodies as a precautionary measure after being diagnosed with the novel coronavirus.

“As a precautionary measure he received a single 8 gram dose of Regeneron’s polyclonal antibody cocktail. He completed the infusion without incident,” Conley said in a memorandum issued Friday afternoon and quoted by The Hill.

“In addition to the polyclonal antibodies, the President has been taking zinc, vitamin D, famotidine, melatonin and a daily aspirin,” he added.

"As of this afternoon the President remains fatigued but in good spirits. He’s being evaluated by a team of experts, and together we’ll be making recommendations to the President and First Lady in regards to next best steps,” Coney continued.

First Lady Melania Trump, who along with the President tested positive in the early hours of Friday morning, “remains well with only a mild cough and headache,” the White House physician said.

On Thursday night, US President Donald Trump disclosed on Twitter that he and his wife had tested positive for the virus.

“Tonight, FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!”

The announcement came just hours after an aide to the president, Hope Hicks, was diagnosed with the virus.

Earlier on Friday, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows confirmed to reporters that the President was experiencing “mild symptoms” after testing positive for the coronavirus, but added that he is in good spirits overall.

The First Lady, meanwhile, said on Friday that she is experiencing mild symptoms after testing positive for COVID-19.