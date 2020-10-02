Report: Trump aide tests positive for COVID-19

Sources say Trump aide Hope Hicks has tested positive for coronavirus. There is no indication that the President has contracted the virus.

Hope Hicks, one of US President Donald Trump’s closest aides, has tested positive for coronavirus, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg News on Thursday.

There was no indication that the President has contracted the virus, the people said. Hicks traveled with Trump aboard Air Force One to and from the presidential debate on Tuesday.

The sources asked not to be identified because Hicks’ infection has not been publicly announced. Messages left for Hicks were not immediately returned.

Hicks is the latest person in Trump’s circle to contract the virus. Other senior staff have contracted COVID-19 and recovered including National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien, but few spend as much time with the president as Hicks.

Some people close to Hicks were told that she is experiencing symptoms of the disease.

Hicks traveled with Trump to his debate with Biden on Tuesday and to a Minnesota rally on Wednesday, according to Bloomberg.

Hicks was seen on Tuesday riding maskless in a staff van with White House senior adviser Stephen Miller, campaign adviser Jason Miller and others.

When they returned to Washington on Tuesday, Stephen Miller and Hicks were seen sharing an umbrella as they exited Air Force One in the rain. Miller’s wife, Katie Miller who serves as Vice President Mike Pence’s press secretary, recovered from COVID-19 earlier this year.

In mid-September it was reported that several White House Staff members had tested positive for coronavirus.

Trump later responded to the reports and said that only one White House staff member had tested positive for the virus and that it was “not a person I was associated with”.