First Lady: I have mild symptoms but overall feeling good

First Lady Melania Trump says she is looking forward to a speedy recovery after testing positive for COVID-19.

First Lady Melania Trump said on Friday that she is experiencing mild symptoms after testing positive for COVID-19.

“Thank you for the love you are sending our way. I have mild symptoms but overall feeling good. I am looking forward to a speedy recovery,” she wrote on Twitter.

On Thursday night, US President Donald Trump disclosed on Twitter that he and his wife had tested positive for the virus.

“Tonight, FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!”

The announcement came just hours after an aide to the president, Hope Hicks, was diagnosed with the virus.

Earlier on Friday, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows confirmed to reporters that the President was experiencing “mild symptoms” after testing positive for the coronavirus, but added that he is in good spirits overall.

