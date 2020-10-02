Trump experiencing 'mild symptoms' after COVID-19 diagnosis

White House chief of staff confirms US President is experiencing “mild symptoms” after testing positive for the coronavirus.

US President Donald Trump was experiencing “mild symptoms” after testing positive for the coronavirus, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows confirmed to reporters Friday morning, according to NBC News.

Trump spoke to Meadows on Friday morning and is “in good spirits”, the report said.

The White House is discussing whether the President will address the country in some manner about his diagnosis.

On Friday night, Trump disclosed on Twitter that he and First Lady Melania Trump had tested positive.

“Tonight, FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!”

The announcement came just hours after an aide to the president, Hope Hicks, was diagnosed with the virus.

“Hope Hicks, who has been working so hard without even taking a small break, has just tested positive for Covid 19,” Trump tweeted.

“Terrible! The First Lady and I are waiting for our test results. In the meantime, we will begin our quarantine process!”

US Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen both tested negative for the virus, the White House announced on Friday.

White House physician Dr. Sean Conley said in a memo early Friday that he expects Trump to “continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering.”

A White House official told CNBC that some staffers who were in contact with the president on Thursday are working from home on Friday.

“As this virus continues to go on, other people in the White House will certainly have a positive test result, and we’ve got the mitigation plan in place for that,” Meadows told reporters Friday.

