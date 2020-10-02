President Trump and the First Lady test positive for the coronavirus, enter quarantine.

President Donald Trump and his wife, First Lady Melania Trump, have been infected with the coronavirus, Trump announced Friday morning.

In a tweet, the president, 74, said that both he and the First Lady, 50, had tested positive for COVID-19, and that they were both going into quarantine.

“Tonight, FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!”

The announcement came just hours after an aide to the president, Hope Hicks, was diagnosed with the virus.

“Hope Hicks, who has been working so hard without even taking a small break, has just tested positive for Covid 19,” Trump tweeted.

“Terrible! The First Lady and I are waiting for our test results. In the meantime, we will begin our quarantine process!”

A White House source told Fox News shortly after the announcement that the President and the First Lady are feeling "fine".

The President's physician, Dr. Sean P. Conley, confirmed that both Trump and the First Lady are in good condition.

“This evening I received confirmation that both President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the SARS-coV-2- virus,” Conley said. “The President and First Lady are both well at this time, and they plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence.”

“The White House medical team and I will maintain a vigilant watch, and I appreciate the support provided by some of our country’s greatest medical professionals and institutions.”

Vice President Mike Pence tweeted Friday morning after the president's announcement, writing: "Karen and I send our love and prayers to our dear friends President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump. We join millions across America praying for their full and swift recovery. God bless you President Trump & our wonderful First Lady Melania."