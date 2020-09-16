White House staffers test COVID-19 positive after signing of peace deal

Multiple members of White House staff test positive for coronavirus one day after signing of Abraham Accords.

Several White House Staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus a day after the signing of a historic Middle East peace treaty at the White House.

Chief of Staff Mark Meadows refused to answer questions about the positive test results Wednesday.

“I don’t comment on any health-related issues as it relates to the White House ever,” Meadows told Globo News reporter Raquel Krahenbuhl.

Yesterday, Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, and Bahrain Foreign Minister Abdullatif al-Zayani gathered at the White House to sign the Abraham Accords, the agreement to establish peace between the Jewish State and two of the Arab Gulf states.

Hundreds of people attended the signing ceremony. In addition, dozens of anti-Israel protesters gathered outside the White House to protest the signing of the peace treaty.