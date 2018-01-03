Trump's communications director steps down

White House communications director Hope Hicks resigned from her post on Wednesday.

"There are no words to adequately express my gratitude to President Trump," she said in a statement quoted by The Hill. "I wish the president and his administration the very best as he continues to lead our country."

The New York Times had reported earlier that Hicks told colleagues she had been considering resigning for months.

President Donald Trump reacted to the resignation and said that Hicks is "a truly great person."

“Hope is outstanding and has done great work for the last three years,” the president said. “She is as smart and thoughtful as they come, a truly great person. I will miss having her by my side but when she approached me about pursuing other opportunities, I totally understood. I am sure we will work together again in the future.”

Hicks' resignation came a day after she testified to the House Intelligence Committee as part of their investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election, during which she reportedly admitted that her job in the Trump administration required her to tell "white lies."

However, White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said on Wednesday Hicks’ departure was not related to her testimony.