Trump confirms: White House staff member tested positive for COVID-19

US President responds to reports that White House staff members tested positive for coronavirus, says only one staff member tested positive.

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday responded to reports that several White House staff members have tested positive for coronavirus.

Trump told reporters at the White House he learned the previous night that one staff member tested positive for coronavirus.

“It was one person. Not a person I was associated with,” he added.

Earlier, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows refused to answer questions about the positive test results.

“I don’t comment on any health-related issues as it relates to the White House ever,” Meadows told Globo News reporter Raquel Krahenbuhl.

News of the positive tests at the White House comes a day after Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, and Bahrain Foreign Minister Abdullatif al-Zayani gathered at the White House to sign the Abraham Accords, the agreement to establish peace between the Jewish State and two of the Arab Gulf states.

Hundreds of people attended the signing ceremony. In addition, dozens of anti-Israel protesters gathered outside the White House to protest the signing of the peace treaty.