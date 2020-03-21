Unidentified Pence staffer diagnosed with coronavirus. Spokesperson: Staffer didn't come in contact with Pres. Trump or VP Pence.

A staffer in US Vice President Mike Pence’s office has tested positive for coronavirus, Pence’s spokesperson announced Friday.

“This evening we were notified that a member of the Office of the Vice President tested positive for the Coronavirus,” Pence’s press secretary Katie Miller said in a statement.

“Neither President Trump nor Vice President Pence had close contact with the individual. Further contact tracing is being conducted in accordance with CDC guidelines.”

The staffer was not immediately identified, and no further details were provided.

Pence has not been tested for the virus, and his office said there were no plans to test him.