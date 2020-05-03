Johnson: Arrangements were being made in case I died

British Prime Minister reveals that his deteriorated so badly after contracting coronavirus that a strategy was drawn up in case he died.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said an interview with The Sun On Sunday that his health deteriorated so badly after contracting coronavirus that a strategy was drawn up in case he died.

Johnson also said in the interview that he was given "liters and liters of oxygen" after going into intensive care with COVID-19 last month.

"It was a tough old moment, I won't deny it. They had a strategy to deal with a 'death of Stalin'-type scenario,” he told the newspaper.

"I was not in particularly brilliant shape and I was aware there were contingency plans in place. The doctors had all sorts of arrangements for what to do if things went badly wrong,” he continued.

"They gave me a face mask so I got liters and liters of oxygen and for a long time I had that and the little nose jobbie," recalled Johnson.

He spoke openly about how he was "in denial" about how serious it was when he was diagnosed with COVID-19 at the end of March.

"I said I really didn't want to go into hospital. It didn't seem to me to be a good move but they were pretty adamant. Looking back, they were right to force me to go," said Johnson.

Recalling what it was like when things got more serious after he was moved to intensive care, Johnson said, "I was just incredibly frustrated. Because the bloody indicators kept going in the wrong direction and I thought, 'There's no medicine for this thing and there's no cure.'”

"That was the stage when I was thinking, 'How am I going to get out of this?'"

Johnson, who was discharged from the hospital a week after being admitted, returned to work last week.

On Saturday, Johnson and his fiancée Carrie Symonds announced that they had named their new son Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson.

In an Instagram post, Symonds wrote that the names were in honor of their grandfathers and the doctors who saved Johnson's life when he fell ill with coronavirus.

Lawrie was Symonds' grandfather, and Wilfred was Boris' paternal grandfather, she wrote. She added that Nicholas is after two doctors, Dr. Nick Price and Dr. Nick Hart, who worked to save the Prime Minister's life.