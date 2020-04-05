British Prime Minister admitted to hospital

British PM Boris Johnson admitted to hospital as precautionary step, 10 days after testing positive for coronavirus.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was admitted to hospital for tests on Sunday, 10 days after testing positive for coronavirus, the BBC reports.

Johnson "continues to have persistent symptoms of coronavirus", a spokeswoman said. It was described as a "precautionary step" taken on the advice of his doctor.

The Prime Minister remains in charge of the government and urged people to follow its social distancing advice.

"On the advice of his doctor, the prime minister has tonight been admitted to hospital for tests," the spokeswoman said, according to the BBC.

"This is a precautionary step, as the prime minister continues to have persistent symptoms of coronavirus ten days after testing positive for the virus."

Johnson was initially reported to have tested positive for coronavirus on March 27. At the time it was reported that he has mild symptoms and will self-isolate in Downing Street.

Several days earlier, Prince Charles tested positive for coronavirus.

According to Clarence House, Prince Charles, 71, is displaying mild symptoms "but otherwise remains in good health." He is working from home, and the Duchess of Cornwall has tested negative for the virus.